The lost art of the day trip to France – and why it needs to be revived

Our closest continental neighbour is within day-trip distance for those in the south of England

It’s easy to overlook local attractions. Small museums, cathedrals in nearby cities, stately homes 20 minutes away – even if we drive past them every day, we pay little attention to the tourist destinations on our doorstep, preferring to earmark them for when a foreign relative comes to stay, or simply ignore them for ever.

That’s even more the case if you have the riches of the capital on your doorstep. I’ve lived in London for a decade, yet I’ve managed to avoid the National Portrait Gallery, the Natural History Museum, St Paul’s Cathedral, even Buckingham Palace. Windsor Castle, Madame Tussauds, even M&M World – I just haven’t found the time, despite being so close. And I really don’t go to France enough, considering it’s right there.

Hear me out. It’s not quite as easy to get to as Westminster Abbey, but with dozens of vehicle ferries criss-crossing the Channel from Dover and elsewhere every day, as well as Le Shuttle that carries your car under it, our closest continental neighbour is within day-trip distance for those in the south of England.

An early start and a bit of admin will put you in Calais in time for late breakfast; with a bit of stress and some determined driving on the autoroute, you’ll probably be home by bedtime. It’s a time-honoured tradition, or was until the pandemic, which changed how Britons travel and made that 20-mile stretch of water seem like a much bigger obstacle than it is.

Part of the revival project within the Western Docks area in Dover - Universal Images Group Editorial

That ferry across the Channel from Dover to Calais is objectively fairly ordinary, but for someone who grew up in Kent the process of driving on to these ships, the hum of their engines and the rattle of the bottles in their duty free shops is all reminiscent of exciting family outings and school trips.

My passenger is relatively nonplussed by my effusive affection for ferries. Having woken at about 5am to be at Dover by 8am, we learn that our crossing has been significantly delayed by high winds.

There is not much to do once you check in at Dover, except to drink coffee and look at boats you are not on, so she is somewhat disenchanted by the time we reach the blustery open deck of our vessel, and there are dark mutterings about how much faster the Eurostar train would have been.

It’s true – the service goes from St Pancras to Lille in only an hour and 22 minutes, or an hour longer to Paris. But you can’t take a car on it. And obviously you need a car if you’re to explore.

We arrive about four hours late into an Atlantic monsoon. The long, grey beach that stretches from Calais to Wissant is a delight in summer but somewhat forbidding in the off-season; it’s raining sideways, and with each gap in the cliffs comes a great thump of Atlantic wind, buffeting our car’s flank like artillery fire.

There's plenty to see in Calais, including a magnificent city hall - iStockphoto/Pascale Gueret

We get out precisely once, to take a quick selfie in front of the frothing breakers near Audresselles – this clifftop village, with its quaint streets and La Goudale awnings, faces down the mouth of the Channel and the ocean wilderness beyond.

The same is true of Wimereux, a resort town near Boulogne. Famed for its restaurants and seafood, it is a grid of handsome streets and belle époque facades that contradict the weather that claws at this shore.

Wimereux, a resort town near Boulogne - Image Bank RF/Hiroshi Higuchi

Put your foot down and you can reach this pretty town within about half an hour of débarquement, or follow the meandering coastal road for an hour as it snakes across the lush hills of Nord-Pas-de-Calais.

Boulogne-sur-Mer appears through the cloud and rain a few minutes after we leave Wimereux. It is clearly going to rain all day, so after finding an otherwise-empty tourist car park at the foot of the city’s ancient hilltop fortifications we wander into the old town in search of warm attractions. I try out some of my terrible French, confidently requesting a pensioner’s discount for entry to the cathedral, which is both fascinating and dry.

The fortified walls that surround Boulogne’s ancient centre offer visitors not only views but also an opportunity to experience the prevailing weather in 360 degrees, and so we quickly clamber down the wet stone steps without doing a full lap. I’ve never really minded rain but this is exceptionally penetrating and I’m glad to return to our cosy, dry car; taking a car on holiday offers a bit of insurance against the weather, even if it does feel a bit less intrepid.

Old Town in Boulogne, Pas de Calais, France - iStockphoto/Nickos

About an hour’s autoroute drive from Boulogne is the town of Saint-Omer, with a pretty little square and a number of reasonably-priced restaurants for dinner. We have driven a fair amount today, but the relatively scenic and unhurried nature of French roads makes it a low-stress experience.

That said, our excellent supper is slightly coloured by the pressing urgency to return to Calais in time for our crossing, which we think might have been disrupted by the hurricane. Upon arrival at the port, we learn that our sailing is full and that we have to wait for the next departure in the small hours of the following morning.

We try and fail to sleep in the car, only boarding a ferry well after we’d planned to be at home in bed, and eventually return to London at about 4am. It’s pushing the definition of a day trip, but technically it’s only been 23 hours. Next time, we’ll take the train. Perhaps...

Five places to visit

Abbeville

A small but somewhat grand city near the mouth of the Somme, Abbeville is one of the last large places before reaching Normandy.

A town square, myriad parcs and jardins, some museums and widespread architectural delights make it a lovely place to simply potter about in, although more focused tourists might want to visit the area’s numerous historical sites.

Drive to Rouen beyond, or ride to Amiens on the riverside cycle path. But allow more than an hour to reach Abbeville from Calais, since the A16 speed camera is thought to be among France’s most profitable.

Lille

Perhaps a little ambitious by car, the city of Lille (right) is only an hour and a half by Eurostar from St Pancras, and given that it’s a city of about a quarter of a million people, has more sophisticated offerings than the towns nearer Calais.

Lille has more sophisticated offerings than the towns nearer Calais - iStock Editorial /StockByM

Handsome streets lead off from the Place du Général de Gaulle, with endless restaurants and cafés to explore, in addition to the several globally significant museums. Visit the birthplace of French hero Charles de Gaulle, the zoo, and take a tour of the historic city by 2CV – and then get the train back to England in time for bed.

Boulogne-Sur-Mer

This ancient town is about half an hour’s drive from Calais, or up to an hour if along the more scenic D940 via Wissant and Wimereux.

The historic centre is worth exploring on foot, along with a medieval castle and more than a mile of fortified walls offering a windswept view of the town and the Atlantic.

The cathedral and its crypt contain countless relics, while Nausicaá – a harbour-side science centre, which contains Europe’s largest public aquarium – represents an enduring relationship with the sea.

Saint-Omer

Roughly 40 minutes drive south-east of Calais is the small town of Saint-Omer. With a cathedral, a square and an abundance of bistros, restaurants and bars, it’s the archetypal destination for day-trip or weekend holidaymakers.

The cathedral, parts of which are almost 800 years old, contains an absurdly large organ, while travellers interested in Europe’s 20th-century history will find the museum particularly fascinating. The town makes an excellent staging post for longer trips, too – it’s only a couple of hours from London, and only another three to Paris or Reims.

Calais

It gets overlooked more often than not, but Calais is much more than just somewhere to buy cheap wine and beer (although there’s a lot of pleasure to be had pursuing that goal, too).

Do not overlook a day trip to Calais - iStockphoto /Altitude Drone

Pottering around the streets of this port town is a delight, thanks to its impressive (and reassuringly foreign) architecture. Museums – including an enormous one devoted to the area’s illustrious lace-making heritage – are worth a visit if you’re passing through, while the beaches rival even those of Camber in summer.

