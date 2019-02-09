A UFC 234 loss should mark end of Anderson Silva's career

At 43, Anderson Silva's time in the Octagon is winding down.

Arguably the greatest MMA fighter ever, Silva returns after a two-year layoff when he takes on rising star Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC 234 in Melbourne, Australia. If Silva wins, then he gets one more shot to reclaim the title he put on the map, as he'll take on the winner of the UFC 234 main event pitting middleweight champion Robert Whittaker against Kelvin Gastelum. A loss, though, should signify the end of Silva's career. But the Brazilian isn't trying to hear any of that.

"I don't think about that," Silva told Sporting News during a recent interview when asked if he would retire if he loses to Adesanya. "I have plenty of more fights. I'm happy."

From a stretch that lasted from April 2006 to October 2012, Silva was unstoppable. He won 17 consecutive fights — 15 of those via stoppage — made 10 consecutive defenses of the middleweight title he won at UFC 64, took three fights at light heavyweight and defeated the likes of former champions Rich Franklin (twice), Vitor Belfort, Dan Henderson and Nate Marquardt.

But everything came crashing down after he beat Stephan Bonner at UFC 153. Silva has gone 1-4, with one no-contest, including losing the middleweight belt in a devastating knockout to Chris Weidman at UFC 162 and then dropping the subsequent rematch at UFC 168, when he suffered one of the most gruesome injuries as a leg kick snapped Silva's leg like a pretzel and kept him out of action for 13 months. Sandwiched between all of that are two failed drug tests, though the latest one in 2017 was deemed to be from a tainted supplement according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

When SN asked Silva later in the interview about how much longer he wants to fight, regardless of the result at UFC 234, and if he planned to be like former UFC two-division world champion Randy Couture and fight deeper into his 40s, the Brazilian was dismissive.

No one likes hearing their working career is coming to a close, especially when Silva has meant so much to the sport and given us highlights galore. Who doesn't remember when Silva threw the most beautiful kick you will ever see when he nearly knocked Belfort's head off his shoulders at UFC 126? Or Silva moving like Bruce Lee in his fight with Forrest Griffin at UFC 101? Those are the things you want to remember and have engrained in your memory for years to come.

Who wants to talk about Silva getting a lackluster decision win over a fringe contender in Derek Brunson or getting tossed around like a rag doll by Daniel Cormier in a losing effort at UFC 200?

According to sportsbookreview.com, Silva is a significant underdog against Adesanya, coming in at +435. This is Anderson Silva we are talking about — not some nobody who is opening the show.

Whether he wants to admit it or not, the clock is ticking for him. If Adesanya does what many expect him to at UFC 234 and delivers the type of punishment that Silva used to dole out to one foe after another in his prime, then hopefully Silva gets the message and drops his gloves in the Octagon to signify he's retiring.

After all, there's nothing else for Silva to prove. He has given his blood, sweat and tears and provided us with many memories. Silva has to realize he is in a losing battle with an undefeated Father Time.