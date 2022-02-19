Loss to short-handed Baylor is another blow to TCU basketball’s March Madness dreams

TCU basketball had a golden opportunity to make a March Madness statement and program history on Saturday afternoon. But the Horned Frogs didn’t capitalize against a short-handed Baylor team that had three of its top players sidelined with injuries.

Instead of TCU solidifying itself as a March Madness contender, No. 7 Baylor looked like the team at full strength and capable of making another run in a dominant 72-62 victory at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) never trailed despite entering the game more short-handed than most thought.

Everybody knew the Bears lost junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a season-ending injury last week. But they were also without two of their three leading scorers with guards LJ Cryer (foot discomfort) and Adam Flagler (knee discomfort) being late scratches. Those three are averaging a combined 34.9 points per game.

The Bears didn’t appear to miss them against the Frogs, starting fast and finishing faster.

Baylor jumped out to an early 14-4 lead, weathered a couple of runs by TCU in the first half, and had a 33-23 lead going into the locker rooms. The Bears didn’t let up in the second half, leading by as many as 21 points to cruise to an easy victory.

TCU (16-8, 5-7 Big 12), which has been projected by several experts as a team worthy of a NCAA Tournament bid, has now lost three straight and is playing its way onto the dreaded NCAA Tournament “bubble.” The Frogs dropped to 3-95 all-time when playing ranked teams on the road. They’ve never defeated a top-10 team in a road environment and couldn’t have scripted a better opportunity than what was presented Saturday with the Bears down to a one-man bench.

But Baylor showcased why it’s the reigning national champion with a chance to make some noise once again. Jeremy Sochan had a game-high 17 points for the Bears. Matthew Mayer added 16 points.

TCU was led by Micah Peavy and Emanuel Miller, who both finished with 16 points. The 16 points were a career-high for Peavy.

Story continues

The good news for TCU is it won’t have much time to sulk in this loss. The Frogs return to action against West Virginia on Monday in Fort Worth. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP