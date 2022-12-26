Loss to Packers on second-coldest game in Dolphins history didn't freeze out playoff hopes

Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
·4 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The mood was subdued but certainly not defeatist Sunday in the Miami Dolphins' locker room. Players holding quiet conversations. Jaelan Phillips seeking some warmth. Tua Tagovailoa accepting hugs from passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell and Dan Marino at his locker after long conversations with both.

"Annoyed but encouraged," is how linebacker Bradley Chubb described it.

Annoyed, perhaps, because the Dolphins now have lost four in a row after a 26-20 setback to the Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on a day that felt more like Christmas in Green Bay than in South Florida.

Encouraged because Miami still controls its playoff destiny, but only because the Jets and Patriots also have imploded.

Here's the good news: A loss on the second coldest home game in Dolphins history (46 degrees at kickoff) did not freeze Miami out of the playoffs.

But the playoffs are not, cannot, be the focus right now.

"Don't even think about it," linebacker Jerome Baker said about the playoffs.

"We just got to come back next week and get on track."

OPINION: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins unravel against Packers putting playoff hopes in jeopardy

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills win AFC East

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks down the sideline during the loss to the Packers on Christmas Day.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks down the sideline during the loss to the Packers on Christmas Day.

Dolphins remain confident despite four-game losing streak

The Dolphins (8-7) insist their confidence has not been shattered. Not after blowing a 10-point lead and allowing the Packers to score the final 16 points Sunday. Not after being held scoreless in the second half and finishing the game with a fumble, missed field goal, interception, interception, interception on their final five possessions. Not after allowing Aaron Rodgers to complete 12-of-16 second half passes while leading the Packers on three scoring drives (touchdown, two field goals).

“We’re very confident," receiver Jaylen Waddle said. "I feel like we all know we’re a better team than what we’ve been showing. So just knowing that, that’s our confidence. Knowing how we prepare, how hard we work throughout the week. It's not showing up on Sundays, obviously that’s not what we want, but we have to keep going, keep working, just keep playing.”

"We're on a bit of a skid right now," offensive tackle Terron Armstead said. "The intention is there. The will, the effort, all of that is there. But that doesn't win you games. We got to get back to business and lock in."

Cornerback Xavien Howard was asked if the team has to do some soul searching.

"I don't think we have any soul searching," he said. "These were the ebbs and flows of the game."

The Dolphins are searching for one thing: Two more wins. And they have two very winnable games remaining in the regular season, at New England and the Jets at home.

Like the Dolphins, the Patriots and Jets are in a rut. But the Dolphins remain in the playoff picture, unlike their next two opponents.

The Dolphins were greeted by cool, calm Mike McDaniel while thawing out in the locker room. One would expect nothing different from the even keeled first-year coach.

"He was pretty positive." cornerback Kader Kohou said.

Kohou said the feeling is the Dolphins let this one "slip away." He's not wrong, but none of that matters in the end.

Patriots, Jets welcome opponents final two weeks

All that matters is the Dolphins find a way to get back to do what they did in the middle of the season when they won five straight. Those five wins were against teams with losing records ... like the Patriots and Jets.

Armstead, one of the leaders, knows what that takes. And it's not a pity party.

"It's a collection," he said when asked what it takes to put the past behind while focusing on what's ahead. "Leadership, especially guys with experience, that have been through it. It's really just an understanding that what does dwelling on the last four do for you moving forward. Anything past doesn't help your present or future.

"Learn from mistakes ... the reasons (for) going through this losing streak and then we build, move forward and let's get the next one."

Oh, and one more for emphasis.

"We can't hang our heads," Chubb said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins still have hopes of reaching AFC playoff field

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over