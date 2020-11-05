Loss-Making Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Vonex Limited's (ASX:VN8) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia and the United States. The AU$32m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$596k on 30 June 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Vonex's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Vonex, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$1.2m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 111%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Vonex's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Vonex has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning loss-making, growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

