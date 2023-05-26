Loss-Making PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:PWSC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. The US$3.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$21m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$21m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which PowerSchool Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 13 of the American Software analysts is that PowerSchool Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.0m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 121% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of PowerSchool Holdings' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with PowerSchool Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in PowerSchool Holdings' case is 42%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

