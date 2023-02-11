Loss-making Planting Hope (CVE:MYLK) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -40%

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (CVE:MYLK) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 31% in just one week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 40% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the last year has been tough for Planting Hope shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Planting Hope didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Planting Hope increased its revenue by 251%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 40% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Planting Hope shareholders are down 40% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 1.8%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 8.6% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Planting Hope you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

