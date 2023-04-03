Loss-Making Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.'s (NYSE:DO) future prospects. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The US$1.2b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$103m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Diamond Offshore Drilling's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Diamond Offshore Drilling is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Energy Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$3.2m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 96%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Diamond Offshore Drilling's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Diamond Offshore Drilling's case is 53%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

