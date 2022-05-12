Loss-Making Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. The AU$449m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$30m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$13m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Cooper Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 10 of the Australian Oil and Gas analysts is that Cooper Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$11m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 96% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Cooper Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Cooper Energy currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Cooper Energy's case is 63%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

