Loss-making Convey Health Solutions Holdings (NYSE:CNVY) sheds a further US$42m, taking total shareholder losses to 67% over 1 year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 67% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Convey Health Solutions Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 15% in the same timeframe.

Since Convey Health Solutions Holdings has shed US$42m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings grew its revenue by 17% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 67%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Convey Health Solutions Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 67% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 23% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Convey Health Solutions Holdings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

