Loss-Making Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Set To Breakeven

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bubs Australia Limited's (ASX:BUB) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, and internationally. On 30 June 2022, the AU$383m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$11m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Bubs Australia's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Bubs Australia, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$3.5m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bubs Australia's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

