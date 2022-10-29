Loss-Making Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bombardier Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The CA$3.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$305m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$560m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bombardier's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 14 of the Canadian Aerospace & Defense analysts is that Bombardier is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$98m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bombardier's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Bombardier currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

