Loss-Making BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$244m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$54m, the US$213m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which BlackSky Technology will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for BlackSky Technology

According to the 4 industry analysts covering BlackSky Technology, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$33m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 49%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving BlackSky Technology's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with BlackSky Technology is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in BlackSky Technology's case is 55%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of BlackSky Technology to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – BlackSky Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has BlackSky Technology's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on BlackSky Technology's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here