Loss-Making Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. The AU$1.3b market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$18m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bellevue Gold will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bellevue Gold is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$95m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 49%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Bellevue Gold's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Bellevue Gold currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

