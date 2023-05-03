Loss-Making AUTO1 Group SE (ETR:AG1) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

AUTO1 Group SE (ETR:AG1) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. On 31 December 2022, the €1.5b market-cap company posted a loss of €246m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on AUTO1 Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 11 of the German Specialty Retail analysts is that AUTO1 Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €22m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving AUTO1 Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. AUTO1 Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in AUTO1 Group's case is 92%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

