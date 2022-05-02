Loss-Making Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Auction Technology Group plc's (LON:ATG) future prospects. Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. On 30 September 2021, the UK£1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of UK£30m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Auction Technology Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Auction Technology Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£14m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 126% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Auction Technology Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 34% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

