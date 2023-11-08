From Loss to a Love Triangle in 'Boy Heaven' — Watch the Trailer for Netflix's “My Life with the Walter Boys”

The new series from the producers of 'The Kissing Booth' has hints of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' and 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Jackie Howard will face her fair share of trials of the heart as she deals with new love and loss in My Life with the Walter Boys.

According to the show’s official synopsis, 15-year-old Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) is forced to leave Manhattan after a tragic accident causes her to lose her parents and make a cross-country move to rural Colorado.

Leaving behind her “privileged and proper life in New York,” she’s taken in by her mother’s best friend Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), who’s raising 10 children of her own. Despite the challenges she faces while “settling into her new, chaotic countryside home,” Jackie is “determined” to realize her dreams of attending Princeton University.

The highschooler comes to befriend two “very different” Walter boys: “the reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde).” Jackie must learn to navigate her growing feelings for both brothers all the while staying true to herself and her dreams.

Courtesy of Netflix Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in 'My Life with the Walter Boys'

“My whole life was in New York,” Jackie says in a voiceover in the trailer as bright city lights transition into country fields. “But now I’m stuck in the middle of nowhere without my family.”

Still reeling from her loss, Jackie attempts to settle into her new room as Katherine tries to comfort her through her grief.

“Jackie, I know coming here is hard for you and I cannot begin to imagine what you’re going through since the accident happened,” the mother of 10 says, before promising to look after her.

The Princeton prospect is quickly introduced to the Walter clan and her new friend at school declares she’s “landed in boy heaven” and is “the luckiest girl in this whole school.”

Courtesy of Netflix 'My Life With The Walter Boys'

While Alex makes an effort to give her a warm welcome and a firm handshake, the ever-elusive Cole lifts himself out of a pool as his brother asks if he wants to make an introduction. The family dog shakes off the water from their swimming session and drenches Jackie as Cole runs a hand through his hair.

“She’ll figure it out,” he smirks.

The trailer shifts to a scene of Cole promising to teach posh Jackie how to “take a little rough and tumble.” The next day at school, the brothers drive off without her as she chases after the car. When a dejected Jackie is pushed to her limit, Alex promises, “Tomorrow will be easier.”

Courtesy of Netflix Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Ashby Gentry as Alex in episode 106 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys'

In the next shot, Alex teaches her how to trust people as she falls backwards into a bale of hay. The two share an intimate moment when he pucks a piece of straw out from her hair and visibly swallows.

But Jackie makes another strong connection with Cole, despite the rocky start to their relationship. As two mean girls claim she’s “cornering the market on all boys,” and another tells her to “watch it,” Jackie admits she’s unsure if she “belongs” in Colorado before Cole takes her on a horseback ride.

“It’s like you’re having one of those days where you need to escape,” he says. The two lock eyes before they’re interrupted by Alex who clears his throat to cut the tension.

“I’m confused. So are you into Alex or you’re getting into Cole,” her friend asks as Jackie considers her options.

Courtesy of Netflix Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Noah LaLonde as Cole in 'My Life With The Walter Boys'

“Are you happy?” Cole asks as a clip of the two in a wildflower field plays. “This place is like nowhere on earth, it’s special,” she replies.

Things between the brothers go two far as they fight for Jackie’s heart. “I don’t want to break my brother’s heart but I can’t not want you,” Cole confesses.

The series, based on the hit WattPad novel by Ali Novak, will feature 10 episodes.

My Life with the Walter Boys premieres on Netflix on Dec. 7.



