The losing streak reaches 8 as Kansas City Royals are in danger of 3rd straight sweep

The Kansas City Royals couldn’t have asked for a better situation.

In the seventh inning, the Royals loaded the bases against Cincinnati Reds relievers Ian Gibaut and Lucas Sims. The top of the lineup was lurking as Nick Pratto was due up and Salvador Perez stood on deck.

Facing an early deficit, the Royals had pulled within one run. This was KC’s best opportunity to surge ahead once again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But the Royals came up empty.

Sims recorded two crucial strikeouts. Pratto was caught looking on a 94.3 mph four-seam fastball. Meanwhile, Perez went down swinging.

The Reds avoided disaster en route to a 5-4 victory.

The Royals dropped their eighth consecutive game. Jordan Lyles was tagged with another loss as he fell to 0-11 this season.

Missed the start of the series?

Game 1: Royals drop dramatic series opener on Chiefs Night

Roster Move: Royals call up Dairon Blanco, who brings a serious speed element

Here’s a look at the action from Tuesday’s game...

Jordan Lyles rebounds from shaky start

After a tough second inning, in which he surrendered five runs, Lyles rebounded to retire the final 12 batters he faced

Lyles gave up five runs in six innings of work. He allowed five hits, issued three walks and had four strikeouts.

After falling behind 5-1, the Royals nearly pulled off their comeback effort. KC added a run in the second, then Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 11th home run in the third inning. The home run traveled 412 feet and had a 102.2 exit velocity.

But that was it for the scoring, as the Royals are now in danger of being swept for the third straight series.

Big Fly: Bobby Witt Jr. hits 11th HR

Bobby Witt Jr. continued to showcase his increased power in recent weeks. Witt provided a key moment in the third inning as he hit his 11th home run of the season.

The blast cleared the center-field wall and closed the deficit to one run against the Reds.

The blast scored Nick Pratto, as the Royals nearly climbed out of an early deficit in the frame.

What’s next: The Royals will conclude their home series against the Reds. Daniel Lynch takes the mound against Ben Lively on Wednesday night.