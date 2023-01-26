Losing streak continues: Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks drop fourth-straight SEC game

In a clash of two SEC first-year head coaches, it was Todd Golden’s Florida Gators who bested Lamont Paris’ slumping South Carolina men’s team on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks lost 81-60 to the Gators in Gainesville, dropping their fourth-straight game since claiming a stunning road win over Kentucky on Jan. 10. In the most grueling stretch of Paris’ tenure so far, the Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6 SEC) haven’t held a lead in a game at any point in their four-game losing streak.

Golden, meanwhile, has Florida (12-8, 5-3) right in heart of the SEC mix one year after he took San Francisco to its first NCAA tournament since 1998.

Here’s what we learned from the USC loss.

Containing Colin Castleton

Towering 6-foot-11 senior Florida center Colin Castleton is a matchup problem for most teams. He came into Wednesday’s game averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game, and he was especially effective against USC’s undersized frontcourt.

With USC big men Josh Gray and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk struggling, Paris opted to start a smaller three-guard lineup for the second straight game Wednesday, with 6-foot-9 GG Jackson standing as the tallest player on the court.

Castleton feasted against that group from the get-go, making his first three field goals and registering a block in the first three minutes of the game, prompting Paris to put the 7-foot Gray in the game. Paris also mixed in a 1-3-1 zone defense at times, but the Gators continued to pummel the Gamecocks in the paint.

Castleton finished with 18 points, four blocks and three rebounds, leading the Florida offense as he has most of the season.

Foul issues

Veteran forward Hayden Brown has undoubtedly seized a leadership role with the Gamecocks team since transferring from The Citadel, and he’s a key part of what the Gamecocks do on the court as well — especially when the team uses a small lineup like it did Wednesday.

However, Brown’s physical style of play has caused him to run into foul trouble often this season. Coming into the game, he led the Gamecocks with 64 personal fouls this season — 20 more than the next closest Gamecock. Brown had also fouled out of three of USC’s SEC contests.

Story continues

On Wednesday, Brown fouled out of a fourth SEC game, and he did so with 12:38 still remaining in the second half, leaving the Gamecocks shorthanded as Florida pulled away from them late. USC had only trailed by eight points at halftime.

At 6-foot-5, Brown has played out of position at the 5 when the Gamecocks go with a small lineup, and his matchup with Castleton proved too daunting to defend without fouling.

On top of Brown fouling out, the Gamecocks lost a key reserve in the form of freshman Zachary Davis, who was ejected midway through the second half with a flagrant 2 foul — an elbow to the head of Florida’s Niels Lane.

Sloppy USC offense

The Gamecocks were always going to have their hands full against a Florida defense that ranks 14th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com.

But the Gamecocks did themselves no favors with a plethora of unforced turnovers and miscues.

USC turned the ball over 15 times, which allowed the Gators to get out in transition and score easy buckets on the other end. Florida scored 21 fast-break points, taking full advantage of the extra possessions.

Outside the steady Jackson, who led USC in scoring once again, USC couldn’t find any other offensive production. Point guard Meechie Johnson scored just 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting, and Brown scored just 2 points before fouling out. To his credit, Gray had one of his better games for the Gamecocks off the bench, pulling down 13 rebounds and scoring 11 points despite not drawing the start.

Next four USC MBB games

Saturday: at Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 31: Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 4: Arkansas, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 7: at Missouri, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)