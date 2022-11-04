Losing Dan Biggar could ignite Wales's attack this autumn

Wales' Dan Biggar who has not been included in Walesâ 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad amid continued assessment on a knee injury - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

With the Rugby World Cup less than a year away, the strongest contenders to break the Southern Hemisphere’s hegemony of the Webb Ellis Cup are considered to be France and Ireland, with England not to be discounted. But what of Wales? Under the reign of Warren Gatland they won more Six Nations titles than any other side and reached two World Cup semi-finals.



Under Wayne Pivac, however, they have been a model of inconsistency; excellent one minute and downright awful the next. Pivac’s first three years in charge has been one of experimentation not only with players, he has given out new caps like confetti, but also with their style of play. The New Zealander was appointed on the back of his success with Welsh club Scarlets, who won the then Pro12 in 2017, and on the promise he would implement a more expansive style, more akin to Super Rugby.

Wales tried but failed to get any major success playing a quick and expansive game. There were moments of excellence, the 2021 Six Nations winning campaign being one of them, but Test match rugby is unforgiving, and they did not possess the accuracy, nor the skill levels to succeed playing such an expansive game in the face of elite defences.

Their awful first ever home defeat to Italy last March was their nadir under Pivac, but it could also prove to be the turning point. They reverted to type in South Africa, playing a rigid and tight game, which relied on matching the Springboks at the contact area and a strong tactical kicking game. It worked to an extent, with Wales winning their first ever Test match in South Africa against the Springboks, even though they ultimately lost the Test series 2-1.

Expect more of the same this autumn, especially this weekend when they attempt to end a run of 32 straight defeats against the All Blacks.

But Wales do have one point of difference to layer on top of this more rudimental game plan in Louis Rees-Zammit. It is hard to think of a more dangerous player in European rugby at the moment. In a sport which is currently shorn of players with x-factor, both on and off the pitch, the Gloucester wing is pure stardust.

Rees-Zammit is as deadly in broken play as New Zealand’s Will Jordan and some of his length of the field scores for Gloucester this season beggars belief. He is a player who can hurt any side on the planet, and if a world XV was named, he’d be a strong contender to fill one of the wing berths.

Elsewhere, while most would consider the loss of Test centurion Dan Biggar a massive blow, given he is one of the most well-rounded outside-halves in the world, Wales' best option moving towards the World Cup could be to hand Gareth Anscombe the No 10 shirt.

Although the Northampton Saints playmaker leaves a huge leadership, people tend to have short memories and in their 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam winning campaign Anscombe was the starter with Biggar the finisher to close out the game as a replacement in the final quarter. If it was not for a devastating ACL injury on the eve of the 2019 World Cup, then it is very likely Anscombe would never have relinquished the jersey.

After a long and traumatic road back to full fitness Anscombe has begun to purr again and was outstanding in Wales’ second Test victory over the Springboks, kicking a sensational late touchline conversion to win the game. Anscombe has tons of peripheral vision and is more adept at getting his outside backs firing. If he can recapture the form of 2019 this autumn, then Pivac will have an almighty selection headache come the Six Nations.

Two potential game changers for Wales up-front come in the shape of experienced hooker Ken Owens, who has returned after 11 months on the side-lines, and Leicester Tigers openside Tommy Reffell.

While both Ryan Elias and Dewi Lake have performed well for Wales neither have the line-out accuracy of Owens, while the leadership of the British & Irish Lions hooker, could be invaluable. With Justin Tipuric back at the tail, and Rowlands a reliable jumper in the middle, the Welsh line-out should be a lot better.

Tigers openside Reffell was a game changer for Wales in South Africa, and it is astounding it has taken him so long to get international recognition. Work rate is everything for the Tigers man who was instrumental in slowing down South Africa’s ruck speed in the summer, while he is one of the best jackallers in the British game. Reffell will pack down at blindside on Saturday with the outrageously gifted Tipuric, who is Pivac’s new captain, returning to the number seven shirt, while the world class Taulupe Faletau at No 8. That is a back-row which can rival any on the Test scene.

It is hard to see Wales winning all four of their tests this autumn, but three victories over Argentina, Georgia, and Australia is achievable. Pivac’s side need consistency in selection and style of play if they are to take the next step this autumn because they have a lot of catching up to do.