‘Losing control of the borders is the most serious breach of duty a government can commit’

Immigration and border control signs at Edinburgh Airport - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Home Office has privately predicted a further sharp rise in legal migration, with an influx of over a million foreign workers and students projected in 2024.

Also hotly debated by Telegraph readers this week was Britain pledging to send Ukraine custom-built suicide drones to further support the country’s efforts against Russia, and Suzanne Moore writing on the “real reason” the birth rate is dropping.

Read on to see how readers contributed to the conversation in the comments section and via the Front Page newsletter.

UK's migration crisis

The Telegraph revealed that an official document sent by the Home Office to Downing Street last year warned that there will be a further sharp rise in immigration by the next election, unless ministers take action. This came after Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, stated on Monday that an unchecked drive towards multiculturalism without successful integration is a recipe for disaster.

Readers shared their indignation in the comments section and blamed the Conservative Party for failing to get immigration levels under control.

Britain to send Ukraine suicide drones

On Monday, Kyiv’s air defences were tested by a volley of Moscow’s long-range missiles. The attack came as Volodymyr Zelensky met with Rishi Sunak at Chequers, where the UK confirmed it would be sending hundreds of custom-built suicide drones to support Kyiv on the battlefield.

Rishi Sunak welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in United Kingdom - Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

France subsequently announced on Tuesday that it too would be supplying new munitions to Ukraine.

Some Telegraph readers praised the move, arguing that Putin is a common enemy who has to be stopped. While others were apprehensive about the amount of money it will cost Britain and called for peaceful solutions.

Declining birth rate

Suzanne Moore shed light on the UK’s declining fertility rate this week and discussed what must be done to encourage Britons to have children. She stressed the importance of making childcare affordable and working practices more flexible in order for this to happen.

Story continues

Most readers echoed the calls and suggested that the cost of living crisis will fuel any current and future hesitations about having children. Nevertheless, others argued that the declining trend was not a problem in the “overpopulated world”.

Sign up to the Conversations newsletter for light-hearted stories from like-minded readers, in your inbox every Friday morning.

What are your thoughts on the most talked about topics in the news this week? Join the conversation in the comments section below