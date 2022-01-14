If you lose power, here’s how to report and monitor outages in the Triangle

With winter weather on the way to North Carolina this weekend, there is an increased risk that you could lose power.

It’s important to be prepared for a power outage by keeping emergency supplies on hand and winterizing your home, among other tasks.

In the event you do lose power, most electric companies offer outage maps to give you an idea of how many customers are without power and when power might be restored.

Customers can also report outages to their power company — but how you do so depends on how, or from which company, you get your power.

Many people get their power through either Duke Energy or Duke Energy Progress, but others get power from electric cooperatives or through municipal public power services.

Here’s how to report and monitor outages in the Triangle and across central North Carolina.

Report an outage to Duke Energy Progress

Duke Energy Progress covers power for much of central and eastern North Carolina, including Raleigh and Fayetteville.

If you get your power from Duke Energy Progress, you can report a power outage using the following options:

▪ Text OUT to 57801.

▪ Call 800-419-6356.

▪ Report the outage online at outagereport.duke-energy.com.

▪ Report the outage on the Duke Energy app. Download the app at duke-energy.com/home/products/duke-energy-app.

You can view a map of Duke Energy Progress power outages at outagemaps.duke-energy.com.

Report an outage to Duke Energy

Duke Energy — yes, it’s separate from Duke Energy Progress — covers power for much of central and western North Carolina, including Greensboro, Charlotte and Orange County.

If you get your power from Duke Energy, you can report a power outage using the following options:

▪ Text OUT to 57801.

▪ Call 800-769-3766.

▪ Report the outage online at outagereport.duke-energy.com.

▪ Report the outage on the Duke Energy app. Download the app at duke-energy.com/home/products/duke-energy-app.

You can view a map of Duke Energy power outages at outagemaps.duke-energy.com.

Report an outage to Wake Electric Membership Corporation

Wake Electric Membership Corporation is an energy cooperative that serves Durham, Franklin, Granville, Johnston, Nash, Vance and Wake counties.

If you get your power from Wake Electric, you can report an outage by:

▪ Calling 919-863-6499, or toll-free at 800-743-3155.

▪ Using the SmartHub app or online portal. Learn more about SmartHub at wemc.com/smarthub.

You can view a map of Wake Electric power outages at ebill.wemc.com/maps/external/OutageWebMap.

Report an outage to Piedmont Electric Cooperative

Piedmont Electric Cooperative serves electric customers in Alamance, Caswell, Durham, Granville, Orange and Person counties.

If you receive power from Piedmont Electric, you can report power outages by:

▪ Calling 800-449-2667 or 800-222-3107. Voice instructions will direct you through the reporting system.

▪ Using the SmartHub app or online portal. Login to SmartHub at pemc.smarthub.coop/Login.html.

▪ Sending a text. To opt in to Piedmont Electric’s text program, text “pemc” to 800-222-3107. Text “#out” to report an outage. For outage updates, text “#status.”

You can view a map of Piedmont Electric power outages at outageviewer.pemc.org:88.

Report an outage to South River Electric Membership Corporation

South River Electric Membership Corporation is an electric cooperative serving customers in Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston and Sampson counties.

If you get your power through South River EMC, you can report outages by:

▪ Calling 910-892-8071 or 800-338-5530 and pressing option 2. You must provide identifying information to match your outage to your account. You can also press 3 to speak with a member service representative.

▪ Sending a text. Sign up for South River EMC’s texting program by texting SREMCTEXT to 888-338-5530. Once you’ve signed up, you can report outages by texting “#out” to the same number. You can text “#status” to check the status of an outage.

You can view a map of South River EMC power outages by visiting the outage map at http://74.122.16.84/.

Report an outage in Apex

The town of Apex has municipal electric utilities.

There are three options to report a power outage in Apex:

▪ Download the town’s Apex Outage app and report outages from your phone. To download the app, search “Apex Outage” on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

▪ Report an outage online at apexnc.org/1092/Outage-Map-Report-Outage-Online.

▪ Call the town’s outage line at 919-372-7475. Verizon customers that experience issues when calling the outage number can call 919-249-3531 and press option 2.

You can view a map of power outages in Apex at apexnc.org.

Report an outage in Wake Forest

The town of Wake Forest offers municipal electric services through Wake Forest Power.

To report an outage to Wake Forest Power call the division’s automated number at 919-761-7899 and follow the prompts.

▪ Wake Forest Power will match the number you call with to your account. Make sure to use one of the numbers associated with your account, or the service will not recognize your account and will not be able to record your outage.

Report an outage in Clayton

The town of Clayton offers municipal electric services through Clayton Public Power.

To report an outage to Clayton Public Power, call 919-553-1530.