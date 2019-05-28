'Lose my s***': Daniel Ricciardo's dramatic turn against Renault

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has warned he could ‘lose his s***’ if he doesn’t get to the bottom of why Renault botched his strategy at the Monaco Grand Prix.

A Renault team error cost the frustrated racer his shot at a podium finish for a fourth consecutive year.

He finished 10th, later adjusted to ninth, but the defending race winner would have been gunning for something more respectable had his team not misjudged a pit stop during an early safety car period.

When Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed on lap 11 trying to pass Nico Hulkenberg, the top four cars pitted and Renault decided to bring in the Australian, who was running fifth.

It proved costly as Ricciardo slipped five places.

He was then stuck in traffic and for an agonising stretch behind the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen, who was able to compile an extended opening stint despite starting on soft tyres.

“It’s frustrating,” he said of the team’s blunder.

“I have to sit down with the team to understand the reasoning behind that.

“I’m upset at the moment but I’ll try and get an understanding before I lose my s***.”

The dramatic turn in Ricciardo’s feelings towards his team comes with two weeks to prepare for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old said the car itself felt good around the tight Monaco circuit, even if he wasn’t able to fully use the speed at his disposal.

"We had a great start, jumped Kevin Magnussen (Haas) on the outside for fifth and had a strong turn one,” he said.

"Then we pitted under the safety car, which is where we missed out. We definitely could have done better and got a great result as we had all the cards in our hand."

Team principal Cyril Abiteboul said Renault had done everything required in qualifying to set up for a good result.

"Unfortunately, the single most important decision of the day was to stop Daniel under the safety car," he conceded.

"It turned out to be the wrong one.

"It's clearly a missed opportunity that does not reward the hard work of the team and the drivers to improve the competitiveness of the package," he added.

