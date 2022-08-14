How to Lose an Election Two Years Early – there’s no happy ending in this Tory romcom

Isabel Hardman
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Paramount/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Paramount/REX/Shutterstock

In the romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kate Hudson’s journalist character is commissioned to write a piece about putting off a boyfriend in record time with erratic and often rude behaviour until he feels he has no choice but to dump her. The Tory party hasn’t yet interrupted a boys’ poker night to weep about the death of a “love fern”, but the way it is conducting its leadership contest smacks of a similar desperation to be dumped by the electorate.

Is this the How To Lose an Election Two Years Early guide? Are the insults flung between the camps the behaviour of a party that wants voters to have faith in it, when its leading lights don’t appear to have faith in each other? Is the power vacuum over the cost of living crisis just what has to happen while the leadership contest trundles on or a sign that everyone at the top, including the pair vying to take over, has little energy left and can’t be bothered to go all in to get a grip of the situation?

Political parties exist to win power and get things done, but that doesn’t always mean they really want it. The Tories in the late 1990s were so exhausted and chaotic at the end of their lengthy spell in government that being chucked out of government almost seemed a kindness, like an elderly driver having their licence taken away after too many near misses. Labour visibly breathed a sigh of sad relief in 2010 when it lost that election – and so many of its senior figures today talk privately about how “we needed that time in opposition to regroup and work out what we stood for”.

The Conservatives did, after Boris Johnson’s 2019 victory, believe that they had found the political alchemist’s dream of being able to regenerate while in government rather than doing so in opposition. Some among them think that’s still the case, with the contest unearthing new exciting faces such as Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt. They now hope to use that alchemy to win a historic fifth term in power. But the way they’re behaving at present suggests they’d privately quite like the next term to be from the comfort of opposition where they don’t have to take any difficult decisions for a while.

When you’ve got a wound, you can cauterise it… Painful, but it probably works better than to leave the wound bleeding. We are bleeding.

Tory MP

Many Tory MPs are utterly bewildered by the twists and turns of the contest, wondering whether Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak want a functioning party that can govern for another two years and then win another election. One MP moans: “When you’ve got a wound, you can cauterise it, like Boris did with my colleagues who he kicked out in 2019 over Brexit. Painful, but it probably works better than the alternative, which is to leave the wound bleeding. We are bleeding.” The bleeding will continue long after the contest is over because Truss and Sunak have said enough about each other and their party’s record in government to keep Sir Keir Starmer from having to write any of his own criticisms this side of Christmas. Even before the battle narrowed down to the final two, other leadership hopefuls such as Badenoch and Mordaunt were providing the opposition with plenty of fodder by saying the public services the Conservatives have run for the past 12 years were in a “desperate state”. These are not the statements of people who see their party’s brand as the most precious thing.

Even those who have declared their support for one of the pair aren’t sure if the Conservatives can regain their composure after this contest. Others who are publicly signed up to campaigns confess to me that they wish they could be a million miles away “from all this”. By “this”, they think they mean the gory leadership contest, but I wonder if they also mean from their party more generally, flailing about without ideas or motivation.

Sunak certainly thinks there’s a risk this is true: he and his outriders in the media keep warning that picking Truss will consign the party to opposition. They argue that voters will not forgive the Conservatives for focusing on tax cuts above more effective measures for dealing with rampant inflation. If his analysis of Truss’s pitch as being merely what Tory members want to hear is correct, then the fact that she is frontrunner would suggest that the party membership are less into winning than they’ve been for a long time, too. Sunak chose to speak to the country first, rather than the party, and that gamble looks likely to fail. One of his supporters suggests that the post-mortem examination of the Ready for Rishi! campaign would also be that of the Tories’ next election victory because it would suggest that the party has retreated into a comfort zone of going for what it, not the electorate, wants.

Other Tory MPs – not only those backing Truss – argue that Sunak’s failure shows that the party has had enough of technocrats and unpleasant backroom behaviour. The “technocrat” accusation is levelled not just at Sunak, who is not a very political politician, but also at the advisers he has working with him. The figures in the shadows who have been twisting MPs’ arms to get them to support Sunak also include Gavin Williamson, who enjoyed being chief whip a little too much when he held the position a few years ago. Johnson’s camp mutter that the sunny and personable Sunak is more aware of the arm-twisting than he will admit – though they remain deeply embittered at the way the former chancellor dramatically quit the government and contributed to the prime minister’s departure. Then again, the Truss campaign insists it is only offering a positive vision, while at the same time trying to come up with a new insult for Sunak. The most amusing in recent days was that he was like Gordon Brown: a comparison that would seem ludicrous at any time but particularly in the week that the former prime minister was the only one who had anything of interest to say about the scale of the cost of living crisis and also about what a commensurate response might be.

The Truss campaign insists it is only offering a positive vision, while at the same time trying to come up with a new insult for Sunak

Brown’s repeated interventions last week showed up Starmer, who has been absent from the debates over the cost of living. The Labour leader has been on holiday, but it’s not clear whether returning from a break will mean he suddenly displays hitherto hidden levels of political courage and creativity. The holiday wasn’t really the problem: Starmer’s caution was there long before he packed his suitcase. The leadership contest has given him the perfect space to step up, saying the Tories are too small-minded and preoccupied with themselves to offer the big solutions this country needs. But as one Truss backer says: “It shows how useless Labour are that the one with all the ideas is the guy who was the worst effing prime minister this country has ever seen.”

Starmer has spent the past few months “framing” various issues ahead of a party conference where his allies hope he will show he’s really got what it takes to win voters over. Currently, the electorate seem to be still in the position of Matthew McConaughey’s character Benjamin Barry, who tries to stick to the bet he’s made to make a girl fall in love with him within 10 days, even though she is doing everything she can to throw him off the scent. Labour is only a few points ahead in the polls, despite the Tories having tantrums that Hollywood directors would think unrealistic. And Starmer seems to be satisfied that he’s shown enough boldness merely by doing the very necessary detoxifying work within his party, including booting out Jeremy Corbyn. That’s not enough to make voters fall for your party after its own long spell of behaving badly.

Any romcom worth its salt, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, concludes with a chase, preferably in a car, with one of the leading characters realising they’ve made a terrible mistake in ditching the other. There will be no such feelgood plot twist in September once this contest is over. The new leader will not have the time or political space to do a kiss-and-make-up tour. “We aren’t going to get a honeymoon, a mini-moon or even a candlelit dinner,” says one minister. “It is going to be extremely tough straight away.” The Tories dismiss Brown as the leader who took the Labour party back into its preferred state of opposition. But in fairness to the former prime minister, he did everything he could to stop the financial system collapsing. It’s not clear that the Conservative party will put in the same level of effort into the current economic crisis or, indeed, to winning the next election.

• Isabel Hardman is assistant editor of the Spectator

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Jack Hanratty elevated to full-time coach of Canadian women's rugby sevens team

    After almost 10 months in an interim role, Jack Hanratty has been appointed head coach of the Canadian women's rugby sevens team. Hanratty was an assistant coach with the women's team for sevens events in Vancouver and Edmonton in September 2021 and took over as interim head coach in October. Initially it was for the duration of the year but, in February, his term was extended by another eight months. On Tuesday, Rugby Canada made the role permanent. "It has been an honour to lead this incredibl

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom