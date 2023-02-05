Los Osos residents struggle to get flood aid as CSD grapples with its own repair costs

Stephanie Zappelli
·4 min read

Since floodwaters tore through Julie Quillin’s home in January, she’s lived in an RV in her driveway. There, she’s spent countless hours applying for disaster relief funding and managing repairs to her home.

Quillin isn’t alone.

Many of her neighbors in the Vista de Oro neighborhood of Los Osos were displaced by flooding on Jan. 9 and are also navigating applications for storm relief — often resulting in inadequate amounts of aid, Quillin said.

Several turned out to a meeting of the community services district board on Thursday to share their stories.

“We’re going down this road of different no’s,” Quillin said.

The floodwaters destroyed Quillin’s kitchen, floors and yard. During the past three weeks, Quillin has applied for reimbursement from her homeowners insurance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and the CSD’s insurance.

All four agencies have sent adjusters to her house to assess the damage, but none of them have provided her an estimate of the cost of repairs yet, she said.

“Just getting an estimate of your damages is difficult,” Quillin said. “It’s just a really slow process. Navigating that has been tricky.”

Luckily, the Small Business Association recently approved Quillin for a low-interest loan to cover repairs for her home.

“It allows me to rebuild my home while some of these no’s turn into yeses,” Quillin said.

Originally, Quillin considered moving instead of paying to rebuild her house. Then she watched her neighbors rally to clean up the flood damage and decided to stay.

“I’ve never lived anywhere like that, where people show up,” Quillin said. “It’s just been amazing.”

Los Osos resident Bruce Hendry joined the cleanup effort with his son, Sawyer, and rain splashed on the pair as they shoveled mud out of Kay Blaney’s driveway on Vista Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A water retention basin failed and sent a torrent of floodwater pouring down onto the neighborhood from the hillside above.
Los Osos resident Bruce Hendry joined the cleanup effort with his son, Sawyer, and rain splashed on the pair as they shoveled mud out of Kay Blaney’s driveway on Vista Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A water retention basin failed and sent a torrent of floodwater pouring down onto the neighborhood from the hillside above.

Her neighbors shoveled mud and sand out of her driveway in only three hours so she could park her RV there. During the past few weeks, folks have also showed up to help residents without access to electricity or internet apply for aid, she said.

“Where else would I live at this point?” Quillin asked. “These people are unbelievable.”

Los Osos resident Diana Hammerlund has started a GoFundMe fundraiser for locals dealing with flood damage. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised more than $30,000 of the $50,000 goal.

“Everybody working together was pretty heartwarming,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Provence said at the CSD’s Thursday meeting. “It’s good to know that community still comes together and good things still happen despite whatever differences we have.”

Basin repairs to cost CSD more than $700,000

During the Jan. 9 storm, a wall crumbled on the east end of a CSD-owned water detention basin — causing water to flood the Vista de Oro neighborhood below, according to CSD General Manager Ron Munds.

The CSD implemented temporary repairs on the basin that week, which were completed on Jan. 13 in anticipation of more heavy rainfall on Jan. 14. The temporary fix worked, as the basin didn’t cause more flooding during the next series of storms, Munds said at Thursday’s meeting.

The temporary repairs cost $124,555, including $3,000 in overtime pay for CSD employees, $25,555 for consulting services and $96,000 for contractor services, according to a CSD report.

Now, the CSD is focused on permanently repairing the basin.

“There is an urgency to get the permanent repairs underway since the temporary work was not designed to handle larger storms than experienced on Jan. 14,” the report said.

A water retention basin in Los Osos failed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, sending floodwaters pouring into the neighborhood below and damaging 20 homes in the vicinity of Vista Court and Montana Road.
A water retention basin in Los Osos failed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, sending floodwaters pouring into the neighborhood below and damaging 20 homes in the vicinity of Vista Court and Montana Road.

Permanent repairs are expected to cost even more money, with a price tag of $623,450. This includes $88,450 for consulting services and $535,000 for contractor services, the report said.

The CSD has had to be innovative when funding the repairs, which it total are estimated to cost between $748,005 to as much as $900,000, Munds said at the meeting.

“When you think you have a good engineering estimate, it’s way more,” Munds said.

An emergency construction project would typically be paid from the CSD’s contingency reserve and capital outlay reserve, which reside in its Fund 800, the drainage budget. Those two reserves only hold $234,534.82, however, so the CSD must borrow money from other funds to complete the basin repairs, Munds said.

At the meeting on Thursday, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow the CSD to borrow $500,000 either from its Fire Fund or Water Fund to help pay for the construction costs.

The CSD eventually hopes to be reimbursed by FEMA for a portion of these expenses, Munds said at the meeting.

A water retention basin in Los Osos failed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, sending floodwaters pouring into the neighborhood below and damaging 20 homes in the vicinity of Vista Court and Montana Road.
A water retention basin in Los Osos failed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, sending floodwaters pouring into the neighborhood below and damaging 20 homes in the vicinity of Vista Court and Montana Road.

The board also authorized the CSD to hire two attorneys, one to help the agency navigate FEMA reimbursement and the other to navigate insurance.

“We’re bringing on some help — FEMA help, insurance help,” Board President Charles Cesena said. “It’s going to be awhile, but we’ll get through it.”

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane-force winds atop Mount Washington as wind chills dip below -100

    Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • After deep chill in Nova Scotia, warming temperatures means busted water pipes are coming

    Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating isn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as the mid –20s in some parts of Nova Scotia with

  • Colorado River crisis so severe lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

    One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.

  • A bull shark likely behind fatal attack of 16-year-old girl swimming in a river, say authorities

    High school student Stella Berry died after she was mauled by a shark while on a jetskiing outing with friends in the Swan River, Perth.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is disappearing. Utah has 45 days to save it

    Salt Lake City's namesake is evaporating, and with it a resource crucial to the West's economy, weather and health — not to mention millions of migratory birds.

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Photos of wildlife duo seem like unlikely pair — but experts say they ‘belong together’

    “Cue Mariah Carey ‘Cause we belong together.,’” Colorado officials said.

  • Almost 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold

    As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 3:11 p.m. AT Saturday, around 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said Nova Scotia Power's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, Matt Drover. Extreme cold warnings were in place for Nova Scotia Saturday, but were lifted by mid-afternoon. Environment Cana

  • Pacific Coast Indigenous nations see a glimmer of hope for the future of salmon

    Brook Thompson grew up along the shores of the Klamath River in Northern California, where her family would spend their summers camping and catching salmon. "It's where I got a lot of connection about my culture and my family history," said Thompson, 27, a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild. The Klamath River, which flows from Oregon through Northern California and is part of the Yurok and Karuk traditional territory, once provided a bountiful supply of sa

  • Three things that made the Eastern Canada cold snap so bizarre

    Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.

  • Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic

    Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.

  • Extremely cold morning ahead for Ontario before warmup arrives

    Widespread extreme cold warnings cover much of Ontario as a blast of frigid Arctic air reaches the province to start the weekend.

  • Advocates say Toronto warming centres at capacity as extreme cold grips the province

    TORONTO — Extreme cold gripped much of Ontario on Friday, prompting warnings from Environment Canada, while homeless advocates said warming centres in Toronto were at capacity during the frigid conditions. Environment Canada warned of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario. The federal weather agency said the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes. Rafi Aaron, a Toronto-base

  • Cold weather warning issued as temperatures set to plunge

    Temperatures will plunge at night, but are not expected to fall below mid-single figures in the daytime during the chilly spell.

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • Frigid air can be bad for humans, but is it good for killing ticks?

    Could this cold snap be the nail in the coffin for ticks that have survived the above-average winter temperatures across the Maritimes? The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman speaks to an expert.

  • P.E.I.'s moratorium on shoreline development not strict enough, say critics

    Critics are taking aim at Prince Edward Island's moratorium on shoreline development announced on Wednesday, saying the restrictions don't go far enough, and have no penalties or repercussions for those who break the rules. Environment Minister Steven Myers said his department is teaming up with the UPEI Climate Lab to research and determine how Islanders can best protect their coastal properties from falling into the sea. "How we would move forward, what would be allowed, what it would look lik