Los Angeles visits Houston after overtime win against Golden State

Los Angeles Lakers (24-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (21-24, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Houston Rockets following the Lakers' 145-144 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets are 15-11 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks third in the league with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Smith Jr. averaging 6.8.

The Lakers are 18-15 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is eighth in the league with 28.1 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.6.

The Rockets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (14.4). The Lakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 45.7% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 107-97 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 27 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Davis is averaging 25 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 116.0 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 125.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Jabari Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press