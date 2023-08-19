Hurricane Hilary: Los Angeles Advisory Upgraded To Tropical Storm Warning With High Potential For Flash Floods & Winds Up To 73 mph

UPDATED with new windspeed estimates: Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California is bracing for a historic weather event this weekend as Hurricane Hilary barrels up the Mexico coast and into Southern California. The National Weather Service today issued the first-ever tropical storm warning for the region from San Diego northward to the Ventura County border as Hilary threatens most of the region and its 20 million inhabitants. NWS Los Angeles this afternoon expanded its tropical storm warning to not just Los Angeles, but the mountains, valleys, and foothills of Ventura County as well. A tropical storm warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the area in the next 36 hours.

The 11 p.m. updated wind forecast for the Los Angeles area increases projected wind speeds dramatically over a large swath of the northern part of the county, including Santa Clarita, Filmore, Simi Valley, Acton and Calabasas. While most of the region is forecast to see winds between 39-57 mph, the areas listed above and others nearby are now projected to see winds between 58 and 73 mph. See chart below.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today called the storm “potentially an unprecedented extreme weather event” at a news conference called to discuss storm preparedness. LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said the city has more than 3500 firefighters standing ready to assist with emergency situations. Sheriff Robert Luna told residents that officials were ready with a declaration of a tactical alert if more deputies are needed, for example, to help people evacuate.

This is the first tropical storm warning ever put in place between Hawaii and Texas, the NWS said. Weather officials are warning of “life-threatening rainfall and flooding” as the area from San Diego to Santa Barbara could see four inches of rain. Some SoCal areas could get two to three years worth of rain in just two or three days, particularly in the desert areas including Palm Springs. Some areas could see up to 10 inches.

The National Weather Service’s excessive rainfall alert graphic took a drastic change today as a large section warning of “high” risk of flash flooding was added from the Mexican boarder through inland San Diego County to Victorville in the north. It is bounded by Indio on the east and the City of Riverside in the west. There is also a “high” risk swath up around Death Valley. See overview and close-up images below.

That fuchsia blob indicating “high” likelihood of flash flooding is very roughly 150 miles long by 50 miles wide and contains hugely varied topography, from desert plans like the one on which Palm Springs sits, a large body of water like the Salton Sea and some of the highest peaks in Southern California, which will likely drive orographic precipitation and increase runoff.

Hurricane Hilary was upgraded Thursday night to a Category 4 storm, meaning winds of 130-156 mph that can cause “catastrophic damage.” It peaked on Friday at 145 mph. Hilary has intensified rapidly, going from a tropical storm to a Cat 4 hurricane in just 24 hours. Its windspeed was 130 mph as of 11 p.m.

The storm will weaken as it crosses into Southern California, but NWS warns that flash flooding is possible across Los Angeles and Ventura counties and perhaps Santa Barbara County. Rare and dangerous flooding also is possible across the mountains.

Sand berms are in place along the peninsula in Long Beach on Friday.

The speed of the storm counts a lot. If it rolls slowly over land, it could be more destructive with winds and rain for longer periods.

Authorities up and down the coast and inland to Palm Springs and beyond are making preparations and urging residents to take the storm seriously.

No tropical storm has made landfall in California in 84 years, and only three have happened in recorded history. The 1939 storm caused widespread damage, and the affected areas are much more heavily populated now. Nearly a year ago, the remnants of Hurricane Kay broke daily-rainfall records for Los Angeles, and there were more historic totals in March of this year.

.@NWS is carefully tracking Hurricane #Hilary and the dangerous weather it's expected to bring to Mexico and the southwestern U.S. Take this storm seriously! Check https://t.co/RzyiIU9fB0 and https://t.co/mhjKxR0cWQ for the latest. pic.twitter.com/MI0rVG7A9c — NWS Director (@NWSDirector) August 18, 2023

City News Service contributed to this report.

People store objects inside a yacht at the Los Cabos Marina area before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

General view of the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

