Los Angeles tries to break road losing streak, faces Anaheim

Los Angeles Kings (12-8-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-9-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -196, Ducks +162; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 9-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have a 2-3-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Los Angeles has a 12-8-3 record overall and a 4-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have given up 64 goals while scoring 69 for a +5 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olen Zellweger has four goals and six assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

