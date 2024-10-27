Los Angeles travels to Phoenix for conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Phoenix and Los Angeles face off on Monday.

Phoenix went 49-33 overall and 9-9 in Pacific Division play a season ago. The Suns shot 49.3% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles finished 47-35 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Lakers averaged 118.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.4 last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Grayson Allen: out (personal), Bradley Beal: out (elbow).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (personal), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Christian Koloko: out (illness), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press