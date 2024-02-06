Los Angeles Times SVP Julia Turner Resigns as Newspaper’s Turmoil Continues

Julia Turner, a top content executive of the Los Angeles Times, resigned Tuesday, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap. Turner becomes the latest casualty of a newsroom in turmoil.

The Times, which two weeks ago laid off 120 editorial staffers, has also lost at least six top news-related officials in the past month.

Turner’s departure comes after she acknowledged in a memo to staff that management had not adequately conveyed the exit of one of those editors, former managing editor Shani Hilton.

TheWrap has reached out to the Times for comment on Turner’s departure.

More to come…

