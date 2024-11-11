Los Angeles takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (6-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-2, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Oklahoma City looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Oklahoma City went 57-25 overall, 36-16 in Western Conference play and 33-8 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 112.7 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Los Angeles finished 51-31 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Clippers averaged 7.8 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (hand), Jaylin Williams: out (hamstring), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Clippers: Mo Bamba: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press