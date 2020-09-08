Los Angeles takes on Denver with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -7.5; over/under is 220.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers won the previous meeting 113-107. Paul George scored 32 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Nikola Jokic totalled 32 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets are 29-16 in Western Conference games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.0.

The Clippers are 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 32-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 19.9 points per game, and is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Jamal Murray is averaging 27.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.1 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Clippers. George is averaging 18.4 points and six rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 108.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 49.3% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 121.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press