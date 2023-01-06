Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) still have a chance to make the postseason, but they'll first need to take care of business against Baker Mayfield's Los Angeles Rams (5-11).

It's been a season to forget for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, but they could find some solace in playing spoiler for their NFC West rivals. Can Los Angeles pull off a road upset, or will the Seahawks make it one step closer to the postseason? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 18 game:

Rams at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 16, Rams 13

Seattle needs to win and needs Green Bay to lose later in the night to keep its hold on the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Rams don’t have anything to play for, other than pride. Seattle broke out of a bit of a slump against the Jets and ran the ball well again, but the Rams are a tougher team against the rush.

Safid Deen: Seahawks 27, Rams 20

The Seahawks need a win, plain and simple, if they will sniff the postseason. And it’ll be an agonizing Sunday night to see if the Packers lose to the Lions so they can get it.

Richard Morin: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

I have faith in the Seahawks to get the job done against a Rams team wrapping up the league's worst Super Bowl defense in history. Geno Smith and Co. had been in a bit of a rut but an important Week 17 win has sparked them forward.

