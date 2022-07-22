Los Angeles Rams receive Super Bowl rings: Check out NFL champion's bling

Aaron Donald officially has his ring.

The Los Angeles Rams revealed their Super Bowl 56 championship rings in a team ceremony Thursday night.

Much like with their $5 billion home, the team appeared to spare no expense with their rings.

According to the Rams, the rings from Jason of Beverly Hills feature the "most diamond carat weight in championship ring history" with 20 carats of white diamonds.

The face of the ring features the Rams' logo done up in blue and yellow sapphires. There are two palm trees and the Lombardi Trophy rises behind it. Players' and coaches' names are on one side, accompanied by the team's slogan "We Not Me." The other features the score of their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The underside features the team's playoff scores.

The top of the ring twists off to reveal the interior of SoFi Stadium, the Rams' home where they also defeated Cincinnati in February to claim the Lombardi Trophy. The underside of the twist-off top – which is actually designed to resemble the exterior of SoFi Stadium – features the team's unique video board and includes a small piece of a Super Bowl 56 game ball.

The Rams included plenty of symbolism throughout the rings.

The Super Bowl championship, secured with a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati, was the first for the franchise since the 1999 season and the first for the franchise in Los Angeles.

