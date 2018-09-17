Los Angeles Rams player arrested for DUI and property damage after Sunday's win

Los Angeles Rams practice squad center Aaron Neary was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (Getty Images)

Hours after his team dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Los Angeles Rams center Aaron Neary was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old practice squad player’s blood alcohol level registered 0.17 percent on a breathalyzer attest, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent in California, the Simi Valley Police Department said.

Witnesses called 911 reporting a vehicle that collided with “several fixed objects, including a bus stop sign, mailboxes and trash cans” around 6:27 p.m., authorities said. Neary allegedly continued driving until police stopped him. In addition to the DUI, he was charged with a hit-and-run, property damage.

Neary did not play in the Rams’ home opener, a 34-0 win over the Cardinals. L.A. signed the Eastern Washington product to the practice squad five days earlier. He started one game for the Rams in 2017.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Bills are so bad that CB Vontae Davis retired at halftime Sunday

• Cheap hit on Cam Newton leads to ejection, sets off fight in Falcons-Panthers

• This fake punt TD is a thing of beauty from Titans

• NFL kickers had a terrible Week 2

