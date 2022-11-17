Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams (3-6) are soul-searching after a disappointing Week 10 loss. Now they turn their attention to Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (3-7).

The struggling Saints are home favorites over the defending Super Bowl champions given the Rams' issues on both sides of the ball. But the Saints have experienced their fair share of strife this season. Is home-field advantage enough to favor New Orleans over Los Angeles? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Saints Week 11 game:

Rams at Saints odds, moneyline and over/under

OPINION: Sean McVay feels 'very responsible' for Rams' struggles, and he should

WEEK 11 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Does chaos ensue with Eagles, Bills and Cowboys losing?

WEEK 10 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Christian Watson saves Packers; Bills are flawed team

NFL Week 11 odds, predictions and picks

Titans vs. Packers | Panthers vs. Ravens | Bears vs. Falcons | Eagles vs. Colts | Jets vs. Patriots | Lions vs. Giants | Commanders vs. Texans | Browns vs. Bills | Rams vs. Saints | Raiders vs. Broncos | Bengals vs. Steelers | Cowboys vs. Vikings | Chiefs vs. Chargers | 49ers vs. Cardinals

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 18, Rams 17

Frankly, this is a game I want to stay away from. New Orleans cannot find offensive consistency and should really consider a switch at quarterback. The Rams are not a good team and losing Cooper Kupp only slows down their entire operation. Watch Jameis Winston’s availability. If he’s named the starter, take New Orleans and the points.

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Saints 27, Rams 14

Kupp’s ankle injury might be the nail in the coffin for the Rams’ repeat aspirations. They’re gonna lose on the road in New Orleans this week.

Lance Pugmire: Saints 17, Rams 10

Ugh! This one does little to whet the appetite except for under bettors who may flock to the 39-point total. It’s been quite some time since a defending Super Bowl champion fell so mightily.

Jarrett Bell: Saints 23, Rams 17

Nate Davis: Saints 23, Rams 20

Tyler Dragon: Saints 21, Rams 17

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Game predictions, picks, odds

