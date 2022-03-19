Report: Rams, QB Matthew Stafford reach 4-year, $160 million extension after Super Bowl win

Ryan Young
·Writer
1 min read
Matthew Stafford cashed in on his Super Bowl win.

The Los Angeles Rams and Stafford agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension on Saturday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $135 million in guaranteed money.

Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns last season while leading the Rams to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The 34-year-old, who spent his first 12 seasons in the league in Detroit before he was traded to Los Angeles last offseason, can now in theory finish his career with the Rams. He is next set to be a free agent in 2027, when he’ll be 39.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

