Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford agree to four-year extension

A little more than a month after he led the Los Angeles Rams to victory in the Super Bowl, quarterback Matthew Stafford has cashed in.

The 14th-year veteran and the Rams agreed on Saturday to a four-year contract extension that will pay him $160 million, with $135 million of it fully guaranteed.

The agreement should allow Stafford, 33, to close out his career with the Rams.

After 12 years in Detroit, where the Lions drafted him first overall out of Georgia in 2009, Stafford received permission to seek a trade last offseason. The Rams sent two first-round picks and a third-rounder, and quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during the Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After falling short in the Super Bowl to close out the 2018 season, the Rams believed that Stafford could prove to be the difference-maker they needed.

Stafford had three touchdown passes in Super Bowl 56, including the game-winner to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left, to lead the Rams past the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matthew Stafford, Rams agree to four-year extension