Los Angeles Rams Defeat Cincinnati Bengals to Win Super Bowl 2022

Lindsay Kimble
·3 min read
In this article:
Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl LVI

Rob Carr/Getty

It's official: the Los Angeles Rams are the new Super Bowl champions.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Just minutes into the first quarter, the Rams scored their first touchdown thanks to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Bengals soon put some points on the board, scoring three.

Beckham, 29, later suffered a knee injury with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter, which left him unable to return to the game. The injury put the Rams at a disadvantage, and by the third quarter, Cincinnati had pulled ahead, 20-16.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, a series of penalties from both teams led to Los Angeles scoring a touchdown with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter to take a three-point lead. They ultimately won 23-20.

super bowl 2022
super bowl 2022

Gina Ferazzi/Getty

Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow and quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Rams both suffered hard hits during the game. Burrow appeared to cry out in pain after he was sacked with about 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Stafford also limped off the field after a sack in the third quarter. Both quarterbacks returned to the game.

"I'm so proud of this team," Stafford told NBC cameras after the victory. "There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because injury or whatever it is. I'm so proud of this group."

The Bengals remain one of just 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl, according to CBS Sports. Their last appearance in the game was over three decades ago when they lost to the 49ers at Super Bowl 23.

Los Angeles' franchise, however, has been in the game more recently. The Rams last played in a Super Bowl in 2019, but ultimately lost to the New England Patriots. They also fell to the Patriots in 2002.

To get to the championship, the Rams eliminated the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round, then knocked off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, to secure their Super Bowl spot, they beat their longtime rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship.

The Bengals, meanwhile, were victorious in the AFC by beating the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card, the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, and eliminated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime for the division championship title.

This year's Super Bowl is the first in Los Angeles since 1993.

SoFi stadium, which is the Rams' home stadium and opened to the public for the first time this season, was scheduled to host last year's Super Bowl, but the game was moved to Tampa Bay, Florida, due to construction delays.

Because of the move, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in history to both play in and host the Super Bowl, which they ultimately won. Now, the Rams have followed suit.

