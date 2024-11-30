Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against Denver

Denver Nuggets (10-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (12-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Clippers play Denver.

The Clippers are 7-8 in conference play. Los Angeles is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nuggets have gone 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Denver scores 117.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Clippers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets give up (13.6). The Nuggets average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Norman Powell: day to day (hamstring).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (calf), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press