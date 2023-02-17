Los Angeles police make arrest, probe hate crimes in shootings of 2 Jewish men

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of shooting two Jewish men in Los Angeles in separate incidents in what local and federal officials are investigating as hate crimes.

"At a time of increased anti-Semitism, these acts have understandably set communities on edge," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Friday, adding, "Anti-Semitism and hate crimes have no place in our city or our country. Those who engage in either will be caught and held fully accountable."

When did the Los Angeles shootings happen?

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shootings happened less than a mile apart Wednesday and Thursday mornings in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of west Los Angeles, which is home to a large Jewish community.

Police did not immediately provide information about the circumstances of the shootings, and it was not immediately clear if the victims know each other or the shooter. Both victims had just left synagogues when the shootings happened, KNSD-TV and KABC-TV reported.

The suspect was arrested in neighboring Riverside County, police said. Officers also found "several items of evidence," including a rifle and a handgun, police said.

Who are the victims?

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the victims as Jewish men. Both were treated at a hospital and released, said Aram Goldberg, a spokesperson for the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

"In an abundance of caution, there will continue to be an increased police presence and patrols around Jewish places of worship and surrounding neighborhoods through the weekend," the department said.

Who is the suspect?

Police did not identify the suspect. The Jewish Federation said the suspect "has a history of animus towards the Jewish community" and called on federal officials to file charges on civil rights violations.

Hate crime investigations

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is working with state and federal authorities on the investigation. Both the department and FBI are investigating the incidents as hate crimes, Bass said.

The incident comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high of 2,717 in 2021 – a 34% increase over the prior year. That's the highest number since the group began tracking in 1979.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles police probe hate crimes in shootings of 2 Jewish men

