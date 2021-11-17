Los Angeles plays Washington, aims for 5th straight home win

Washington Capitals (9-2-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-5-2, fourth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +110, Capitals -131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Washington trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Kings have gone 5-2-0 in home games. Los Angeles averages only 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 0.6.

The Capitals are 4-1-2 on the road. Washington has scored 56 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 12.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 16 points, scoring eight goals and adding eight assists. Alex Iafallo has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 12 goals and has 26 points. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press