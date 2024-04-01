Los Angeles plays Toronto following James' 40-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (42-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-51, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Toronto Raptors after LeBron James scored 40 points in the Lakers' 116-104 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors have gone 13-25 in home games. Toronto is 10-18 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 15-21 on the road. Los Angeles is 17-23 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors score 112.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 117.5 the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 49.8% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 49.0% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 132-131 on Jan. 10, with Anthony Davis scoring 41 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points for the Raptors. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 0-10, averaging 103.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), RJ Barrett: out (personal), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Immanuel Quickley: out (personal), Ochai Agbaji: out (hip), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press