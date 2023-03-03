Los Angeles plays St. Louis, looks to extend home win streak

St. Louis Blues (26-29-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (34-20-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the St. Louis Blues looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has gone 18-9-2 at home and 34-20-8 overall. The Kings have gone 15-6-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis has a 14-15-1 record on the road and a 26-29-5 record overall. The Blues are 8-1-4 in games decided by one goal.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 24 goals with 33 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 14 goals and 37 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).

Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press