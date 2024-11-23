Los Angeles plays Philadelphia on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Clippers (9-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Philadelphia looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The 76ers have gone 2-5 at home. Philadelphia is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 3-3 on the road. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the league with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 8.1.

The 76ers' 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 108.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 111.7 the 76ers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 76ers.

Zubac is averaging 15.4 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-3, averaging 108.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Kyle Lowry: day to day (hip), Paul George: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Norman Powell: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press