Los Angeles plays Nashville following Dubois' 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (29-25-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-16-10, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Nashville Predators after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Los Angeles is 10-9-6 at home and 28-16-10 overall. The Kings have a +28 scoring differential, with 169 total goals scored and 141 allowed.

Nashville has a 29-25-2 record overall and a 15-10-2 record on the road. The Predators have a -12 scoring differential, with 170 total goals scored and 182 given up.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 4-2. Dubois scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 19 goals and 29 assists for the Kings. Dubois has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has 11 goals and 41 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body).

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press