Los Angeles Omicron Surge: County “Looking At Case Numbers We’ve Never Seen” In January

New Covid Cases in Los Angeles doubled in the past 24 hours, according the the county’s director of Public Health, the total number of cases rose from 3,052 on Tuesday to 6,509 today.

Barbara Ferrer characterized the rise as “One of the steepest rises we’ve ever seen over the course of the pandemic.”

That does not bode well for early 2022.

“If our case numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace over the course of this week and next,” she said, “we could be looking at case numbers we have never seen, over 20,000.”

The highest daily case tally of the entire pandemic was recorded on January 4, at 21,849, according to the L.A. County Covid data dashboard. If Ferrer’s warning holds, that same day in early 2022 could mark a new record.

