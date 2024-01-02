Los Angeles and Miami square off for non-conference matchup

Miami Heat (19-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-17, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in non-conference action.

The Lakers are 11-4 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 5-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat have gone 10-8 away from home. Miami ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 112.0 points while holding opponents to 48.1% shooting.

The Lakers average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow (13.5). The Heat average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Lakers allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 7 the Heat won 108-107 led by 28 points from Jimmy Butler, while LeBron James scored 30 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Adebayo is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: day to day (groin), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (tailbone).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (foot), Josh Richardson: out (back), Haywood Highsmith: out (jaw), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Caleb Martin: out (ankle).

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press