Lakers star Anthony Davis out at least 1 month with MCL sprain from Timberwolves loss

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be out for at least a month after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee, the team said Saturday.

Davis left Friday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter after his knee was rolled up on by Jaden McDaniels — which sent the two to the court while Davis grabbed his leg in pain.

He slowly walked off the court and into the tunnel toward the locker room after standing up, but collapsed in pain in the tunnel.

He finished with nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes in the Lakers’ 110-92 loss at the Target Center.

Davis underwent an MRI in Chicago on Saturday — ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Bulls on Sunday — which revealed the MCL sprain.

With his four-week timeline, Davis will likely miss at least 14 games. The Lakers are set to host the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 19, which is just more than a month away. The Lakers said he will be evaluated again after four weeks, which will give a clearer timeline for his return.

Davis has averaged 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season, his third in Los Angeles. The Lakers currently have a 16-14 record and had won three straight before Friday's loss in Minneapolis.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis collapsed in the tunnel in pain on Friday night after taking a shot to the knee against the Timberwolves. (David Berding/Getty Images)
