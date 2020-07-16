Dwight Howard claims he was reported for COVID-19 violations after repeatedly sharing maskless videos

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said on Wednesday that he was reported on the NBA’s anonymous tip line.

Howard, however, may have simply snitched on himself.

Howard, according to Brandon Robinson, said he was reported on the hotline — which is in place to allow players to anonymously report violations to the league’s safety protocol to keep COVID-19 out of the bubble — for not wearing his mask.

“Somebody told on me,” he said.

Dwight Howard said he was reported on the snitch hotline because he didn't have his mask on. https://t.co/pPSfb5RXku — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 16, 2020

While that may be the case, Howard hasn’t been hiding the fact that he’s not wearing a mask much inside the bubble at Walt Disney World at all.

He’s posted several videos that show him without a mask — which raises the very real possibility that the only person who “told on” Howard was himself.

being back in orlando has dwight feeling nostalgic pic.twitter.com/eZ2U7Ksczx — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 14, 2020

The NBA’s tip line has reportedly started being used in recent days, resulting in several players receiving warnings for breaking safety protocol one way or another.

The league has already forced two players back into quarantine too after they accidentally broke the rules — Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes left the bubble to pick up a food delivery. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler even had security called on him for dribbling a basketball in his room.

Not everyone is happy about the tip line, either. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who opted out of the season and is not in the bubble, said he told players not to use “the snitch hotline.” Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert — who was the first player to contract the virus in the league following his infamous microphone incident in March — even called it “petty.”

Regardless of how it came about, Howard received a warning for not wearing a mask inside the bubble.

And if he’s really not going to wear one, maybe he shouldn’t be so obvious about it next time.

Dwight Howard said “somebody told on me” for not wearing a mask, though keeps sharing videos to social media where he’s not wearing one. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

